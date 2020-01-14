Top UK lookalike agency seeking Lewis Capaldi doppelgänger

The UK’s largest lookalike company is searching for a Lewis Capaldi double so as to add to their intensive roster.

Learn Extra: The Large Learn – Lewis Capaldi: “I make jokes because I’m comfortable with who I am”

London-based firm Susan Scott Lookalikes are hoping to pin down the Scottish sensation’s doppelgänger, who would be part of their 30,000-strong record of acts accessible to guide for particular occasions.

Talking to The Solar, the company’s boss Caroline Inexperienced stated: “We’d absolutely love a Lewis Capaldi lookalike. He’d be great.”

She went on to clarify that they’re aiming to safe somebody who would embody Capaldi’s distinctive persona in addition to his singing expertise.

“It would be even better if he could be ‘Lewis Capaldi’,” Inexperienced stated. “Not simply appear to be him – if they will carry out like him, superb.

“If someone had his personality that would be even better. He’d be popular.”

Inexperienced stated that her agency would “ideally have someone by the BRIT Awards”, with the ‘Someone You Loved’ artist up for 4 gongs at subsequent month’s ceremony. “But we need people to come to us.”

Capaldi leads nominations for the 2020 BRITs together with Dave, who additionally has 4 nods. He’s within the working for Male Solo Artist of the 12 months, Tune of the 12 months (‘Someone You Loved’), Greatest New Artist, and Mastercard Album of the 12 months (‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’).

In the meantime, Lewis Capaldi has responded to his ex-girlfriend showing within the present collection of Love Island.

He stated that “it would have been nice to have a heads up” forward of Paige Turley coming into the villa, and joked that she ought to cut up any winnings with him.