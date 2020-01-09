News TV SHOWS

Top WWE NXT Superstar Looking At Main Roster Call-Up

January 9, 2020
1 Min Read

WWE NXT introduced three large matches for subsequent week. A kind of contests may give a giant clue a few important roster call-up that followers needs to be anticipating.

Throughout Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer introduced up the upcoming Ladies’s Battle Royal match on WWE NXT. He discovered it very fascinating that three names weren’t within the match. Considered one of them may level towards a important roster call-up.

“It’s interesting. No Shayna, no Jessamyn, no Marina. I mean it could be Jessamyn and Marina, but I’m sure no Shayna because if there was she would be mentioned. So I guess that means Shayna’s gonna be on Raw sooner than later. I always figured.”

Shayna Baszler has been prepared for the principle roster for fairly a while now. She is a really proficient Celebrity and offered a legit toughness that WWE may use in a giant manner. Let’s simply see what’s subsequent for the Queen Of Spades.

