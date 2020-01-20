Top WWE Superstar Likely Missing WrestleMania

WWE is on their method to WrestleMania because the highway to the present of exhibits kicks off this Sunday on the Royal Rumble. It doesn’t seem that Jeff Hardy will make it again by then.

Hardy is at the moment out of motion so he can deal with his well being and care for some private issues. His DUI arrest in October 2019 continues to be hanging over his head.

PW Insider studies that Jeff Hardy has a brand new court docket date regarding that DUI arrest. He new court docket date is Monday, April sixth. That’s at some point after WrestleMania.

The thought was that WWE isn’t going to convey Jeff Hardy again till his authorized points are behind him. An April 4th court docket date for Hardy probably means he’ll miss the present of exhibits this 12 months.

Matt Hardy, Jeff’s brother has a contract that solely has weeks left. Jeff Hardy’s contract stays frozen as he sits at residence to determine his present scenario.