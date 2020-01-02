Topless photographs of Christine Keeler sell for £7,000

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Two never-before-seen risque pictures of Christine Keeler have offered for nearly £7,000.

They’re believed to have been taken by an unknown photographer in 1966, three years after the notorious Profumo scandal that’s at the moment being dramatised on BBC1.

One picture reveals the topless mannequin sporting only a pair of trousers together with her arms folded to cowl her modesty.

A 3rd picture taken in 1964 reveals Keeler consuming a hen drumstick following her launch from jail

An much more revealing snap, seemingly from the identical shoot, depicts her in an identical outfit together with her naked again to the digital camera.

Keeler rose to nationwide prominence when her affair with the married Secretary of State for Struggle John Profumo was uncovered in 1963.

Profumo initally denied the affair however admitted it weeks later and resigned from his place.

The scandal, one of many greatest of the 20th century, contributed to the Conservatives’ defeat by the Labour Get together within the 1964 common election.

The photographs have been consigned on the market by James Birch, an artwork vendor who grew to become buddies with Keeler within the early 1990s. It’s thought that she gave the pictures to him personally.

Mr Birch held a promoting exhibition of round 70 pictures of Keeler in 2010 however selected to not embrace these two pictures in it.

The pictures sparked fervent bidding after they went below the hammer with auctioneer Sworders, of Stansted Mountfitchet, Essex.

They achieved a mixed hammer worth of £5,300, with additional charges taking the general sum handed over to £6,700.

Mark Wilkinson, specialist at Sworders, mentioned: ‘The seller was buddies with Keeler and we consider she gave him the pictures.

‘He held an exhibition of her pictures in 2010 however we do not consider the topless pictures featured in order that they have remained unseen.

‘They’re nice, very putting pictures and she or he was on of probably the most well-known figures of the period.’

Keeler, who had been working as a showgirl at a cabaret membership when she was launched to Profumo, died aged 75 in 2017.

Sophie Cookson, pictured, performs Christine Keeler within the hit BBC 1 drama coping with the affair