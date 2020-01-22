TOPS – “I Feel Alive”

Final yr, Montreal dream-pop four-piece TOPS launched their very personal Musique TOPS report label and christened it with two new singles, “Echo Of Dawn” and “Seven Minutes.” And now, they're again in full pressure, with a brand new album all able to go. I Really feel Alive , the follow-up to 2017 's Sugar At The Gate , will likely be launched in April by way of their very own imprint.
I Really feel Alive was recorded in a basement studio in Montreal with keyboardist Marta Cikojevic, who joined the band as a reside member in 2017. “From the first time we practiced with her it was clear that we were in sync musically, and we found ourselves improvising together at the first rehearsal,” says singer Jane Penney. “Having Marta manning the keys allowed me to reach for my flute, and gave me the chance to integrate my flute playing with the writing process, using it as an expressive instrument rather than more production element which it has been in the past.”
Right this moment, TOPS are sharing I Really feel Alive 's lead single and title observe, a wistful ode to the costs and pleasures of affection. “I feel alive looking in your eyes,” Penny sings, stretching the previous couple of syllables up and out into the heavens. The music comes with a music video directed Mashie Alam, which paperwork the band at a photoshoot, serving seems and enjoying with some very cute albino bunnies. Watch, hear, and take a look at the album's full tracklist under.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Direct Sunlight”
02 “I Feel Alive”
03 “Pirouette”
04 “Ballads & Sad Movies”
05 “Colder & Closer”
06 “Witching Hour”
07 “Take Down”
08 ” Drowning In Paradise “
09 “OK Fine Whatever “
10 “Looking To Remember “
11 “Too Much”
TOUR DATES:
04 / 03 Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon
04 / 04 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
04 / 05 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
04 / 06 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
04 / 07 Marfa, TX @ Misplaced Horse Saloon
04 / 09 Austin, TX @ Mohawk
04 / 10 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
04 / 11 Dallas, TX @ Membership Dada
04 / 13 Memphis, TN @ The Hello Tone Cafe
04 / 14 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04 / 15 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
04 / 16 Washington DC @ Union Stage
04 / 17 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's
04 / 18 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
04 / 20 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Corridor
04 / 21 Montreal, QC @ Theater Rialto
04 / 22 Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Corridor
04 / 23 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx
04 / 24 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
04 / 25 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Membership
04 / 28 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theater
04 / 29 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
04 / 30 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
05 / 01 San Francisco, CA @ The Impartial
05 / 02 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater
05 / 04 San Diego, CA @ Music Field
05 / 11 Berlin , Germany @ Berghain Kantine
05 / 12 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow
05 / 13 Köln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn
05 / 14 Münster, Germany @ Gleis 22
05 / 15 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
05 / 16 Paris, France @ Le Beau pageant @ La Station
05 / 18 Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Smash
05 / 19 Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
05 / 20 Dublin, Eire @ Whelan's
05 / 21 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
05 / 22 Manchester, UK @ YES
05 / 24 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana
05 / 25 Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds
05 / 27 Lille, France @ La Bulle Café
05 / 28 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique
05 / 29 Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera
05 / 30 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko
06 / 01 Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound @ Sala Apolo
I Really feel Alive is out four/three by way of Musique TOPS. Pre-order it right here.
