TOPS – “I Feel Alive”

Final yr, Montreal dream-pop four-piece TOPS launched their very personal Musique TOPS report label and christened it with two new singles, “Echo Of Dawn” and “Seven Minutes.” And now, they're again in full pressure, with a brand new album all able to go. I Really feel Alive , the follow-up to 2017 's Sugar At The Gate , will likely be launched in April by way of their very own imprint.

I Really feel Alive was recorded in a basement studio in Montreal with keyboardist Marta Cikojevic, who joined the band as a reside member in 2017. “From the first time we practiced with her it was clear that we were in sync musically, and we found ourselves improvising together at the first rehearsal,” says singer Jane Penney. “Having Marta manning the keys allowed me to reach for my flute, and gave me the chance to integrate my flute playing with the writing process, using it as an expressive instrument rather than more production element which it has been in the past.”

Right this moment, TOPS are sharing I Really feel Alive 's lead single and title observe, a wistful ode to the costs and pleasures of affection. “I feel alive looking in your eyes,” Penny sings, stretching the previous couple of syllables up and out into the heavens. The music comes with a music video directed Mashie Alam, which paperwork the band at a photoshoot, serving seems and enjoying with some very cute albino bunnies. Watch, hear, and take a look at the album's full tracklist under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Direct Sunlight”

02 “I Feel Alive”

03 “Pirouette”

04 “Ballads & Sad Movies”

05 “Colder & Closer”

06 “Witching Hour”

07 “Take Down”

08 ” Drowning In Paradise “

09 “OK Fine Whatever “

10 “Looking To Remember “

11 “Too Much”

TOUR DATES:

04 / 03 Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon

04 / 04 Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

04 / 05 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

04 / 06 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

04 / 07 Marfa, TX @ Misplaced Horse Saloon

04 / 09 Austin, TX @ Mohawk

04 / 10 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

04 / 11 Dallas, TX @ Membership Dada

04 / 13 Memphis, TN @ The Hello Tone Cafe

04 / 14 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04 / 15 Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

04 / 16 Washington DC @ Union Stage

04 / 17 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

04 / 18 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

04 / 20 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Corridor

04 / 21 Montreal, QC @ Theater Rialto

04 / 22 Toronto, ON @ Adelaide Corridor

04 / 23 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

04 / 24 Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

04 / 25 Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Membership

04 / 28 Vancouver, BC @ Imperial Theater

04 / 29 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

04 / 30 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

05 / 01 San Francisco, CA @ The Impartial

05 / 02 Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

05 / 04 San Diego, CA @ Music Field

05 / 11 Berlin , Germany @ Berghain Kantine

05 / 12 Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

05 / 13 Köln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

05 / 14 Münster, Germany @ Gleis 22

05 / 15 Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

05 / 16 Paris, France @ Le Beau pageant @ La Station

05 / 18 Brighton, UK @ The Hope & Smash

05 / 19 Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

05 / 20 Dublin, Eire @ Whelan's

05 / 21 Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

05 / 22 Manchester, UK @ YES

05 / 24 Bristol, UK @ The Louisiana

05 / 25 Birmingham, UK @ Hare and Hounds

05 / 27 Lille, France @ La Bulle Café

05 / 28 Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

05 / 29 Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera

05 / 30 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko

06 / 01 Barcelona, ​​Spain @ Primavera Sound @ Sala Apolo

I Really feel Alive is out four/three by way of Musique TOPS. Pre-order it right here.