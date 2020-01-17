Topshop debuts £65 mules that look IDENTICAL to £590 Bottega Veneta mules

By Latoya Gayle For Mailonline

Printed: 03:31 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:47 EST, 17 January 2020

These trying so as to add a designer pair of strappy heels to their wardrobe with out the eye-watering price ticket could also be in luck.

Topshop is promoting a pair of eye-catching mules that look strikingly just like a £590 pair by high-end designer Bottega Veneta.

The excessive road model is available in the identical sky blue color, has an analogous sq. toe and even incorporates a related heel to the designer providing – however at £65 they’re a fraction of the worth.

Topshop is promoting a pair of eye-catching mules that look strikingly just like a £590 pair by high-end designer Bottega Veneta. Pictured, the designer model

The excessive road model (pictured) is available in the identical sky blue color, has an analogous sq. toe and even incorporates a related heel – however at £65 they’re a fraction of the worth

Bottega Veneta’s mules have confirmed widespread with stars together with Rihanna and Kourtney Kardashian, who’ve each been noticed in several variations of the identical signature mule model.

Topshop is getting in on the development by releasing its personal tackle the model – releasing the mule in quite a lot of colors.

The outline on the web site reads: ‘These sq. toe leather-based mules are designed in a statement-making daring blue shade, making you the centre of consideration in model.’

Bottega Veneta’s mules have confirmed widespread with stars together with Rihanna and Kourtney Kardashian, who’ve each been noticed in several variations of the identical signature mule model. Pictured, Rihanna within the cult hit woven model (left) and Kourtney in a impartial color

Topshop’s finances different are additionally made out of 100 per cent leather-based, however have a a lot smaller vary of colors to select from than the designer different

Designer model Bottega Veneta describe their Sky Blue model, which featured of their Pre-Fall 2019 assortment, as an ‘elevated actuality of dressing’.

Created from nappa leather-based, the sandals have a particular three.5 inch heel and can be found in sizes one to eight.

Different excessive road retailers which have crafted related variations of the posh sandal embrace Workplace with their £49 Mai Tai Sq. Toe Mules and Dune London with their £85 Sq. Toe Heeled Mule Sandal.

Bottega Veneta’s cult shoe can be found in a number of colors, together with nude, sky blue and optic white (pictured, the sq. toed heel in nude)