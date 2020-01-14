Tories urged to take action against new MP Jamie Wallis over alleged links to ‘sugar daddy’ website

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

The Tories have been dealing with calls to kick out one among their new MPs right this moment after he was accused of co-owning a ‘sugar daddy’ web site providing to arrange ‘susceptible’ individuals needing cash with rich older benefactors.

On-line entrepreneur Jamie Wallis, 36, who took the Bridgend seat off Labour in December, is reported to have been concerned with the now defunct www.sugar-daddy.web.

It provided to place college students, single mother and father and people ‘simply in need of cash’ in touch with ‘1000s of rich executives, worldwide businessmen and diplomats’ keen to pay them between £2,000 and £25,000 a 12 months, in line with Buzzfeed.

Labour management candidate Jess Phillips began a web based petition calling on Boris Johnson to Strip Mr Wallis of the whip, saying: ‘Let’s be clear: sugar daddy is a euphemism for one thing deeply ugly: exploitation of ladies by highly effective males.

‘The Tories ought to really feel ashamed sitting alongside Jamie Wallis. The one solution to present they do not condone this sort of behaviour is to take away the whip.’

And Jon Trickett MP, Labour’s shadow Cupboard Workplace minister added: ‘This web site and Jamie Wallis’s different companies vary from the unsavoury to the downright appalling, with exploitation on the coronary heart of each one.

‘The individuals of Bridgend deserve higher than a Tory MP who seems to have been preying on susceptible college students.

‘The Conservative get together should take instant motion or settle for that they don’t have any moral code left.’

In accordance with Buzzfeed, in 2008 Mr Wallis was a shareholder and director in Fields Group Restricted, the dad or mum firm of SD Billing Providers, which owned Sugar-daddy.web, citing Firms Home information.

The web site was lively from 2004 till it was taken offline in 2010.

However in a press release offered to Buzzfeed final week, Mr Wallis mentioned: ‘The positioning seems to have been owned and operated by an organization named SD Billing Providers Restricted.

‘For the avoidance of any doubt, I’ve by no means had a monetary curiosity, nor been a director of SD Billing companies Restricted and can’t touch upon its operational actions.’

Mr Wallis and the Conservative Celebration have been approached for remark.