Toronto Arrows hoping to build off successful first rugby season

Brian Burke is an optimist in relation to rising the sport of rugby in Canada.

Burke, the previous Maple Leafs normal supervisor and president who might be seen dishing his opinions for Rogers Sportsnet on Hockey Night time in Canada, is doing his half for the game dominated by nations in Europe and the Southern Hemisphere.

He’s a minority investor within the Toronto Arrows of Main League Rugby, and he’s glad that Canadian gamers have a spot to develop their abilities.

“It gives Canadian players a pathway to play professional rugby and not go overseas,” Burke stated. “In the event you have been an elite Canadian participant up until final 12 months, you needed to go abroad to play. And plenty of high Canadian rugby gamers have made good livings enjoying there ….

“Now, we hope to get to the purpose the place a high younger Canadian participant has a spot to play professionally right here at residence.”

The Arrows are getting into their second rugby union season this 12 months. Of their inaugural season, the crew had an uneven begin whereas on the street earlier than ringing up consecutive wins at residence to complete third, good for a playoff spot. They misplaced within the semifinals to eventual champion Seattle Seawolves.



Dan Moor, proper, of the Toronto Arrows in motion final season.

Gavin Napier / Equipped

Heading into the 2020 season, the Arrows named native product Dan Moor as captain and Markham-born Lucas Rumball as vice captain.

The Arrows hung out in Las Vegas final week for a pre-season mini-camp the place the crew carried out joint practices with the Colorado Raptors earlier than ending the journey with a pleasant towards the Utah Warriors on Saturday.

Coming off a fan clinic for younger rugby gamers and people keen on studying extra concerning the sport final weekend, the crew is at all times trying to entice curiosity and educate informal followers.

“The Arrows did a ton of stuff last year to grow the game, and Rugby Canada has a bunch of initiatives for rookie rugby in order to get kids to play,” Burke stated.

The Arrows usually are not the one rugby membership within the metropolis. The Toronto Wolfpack play the league model of the sport towards groups in England and have ascended to the top-tier Tremendous League after profitable the Million Pound Recreation in October.

And having two groups within the metropolis is just not a priority for Burke.

“I think there’s room for both teams. My sense is the rugby fan in Toronto knows the difference. They’re pretty excited about the Arrows coming here.”

The Arrows open their sophomore season on the street Feb. 9 towards the Austin Herd. Their residence opener is April four towards the Utah Warriors.