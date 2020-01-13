Toronto cop charged with using excessive force

The Toronto Police Service has arrested and charged an officer for allegedly utilizing extreme drive on a person.

On Dec. 19, 2019, the TTC referred to as police for a person who refused to depart a bus within the space of Markham and Ellesmere Rds.

Police responded and the person was arrested and charged.

After the incident, the person file a grievance with the TTC, and the Toronto Police Skilled Requirements unit was contacted.

Police reviewed video of the incident and it’s alleged the officer used pointless and extreme drive on the person.

Det. Christopher Hutchings, of 43 Division, has been charged with assault.

Hutchings has been on the job for 24 years. He’s presently suspended with pay.