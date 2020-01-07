Toronto cops seize cache of weapons, seek suspects

Toronto Police are on the lookout for suspects after a cache of firearms was found throughout an investigation.

On Dec. 21, after ideas from the general public, police started investigating a white 1992 Cadillac Deville within the space of Yonge St. and Eglinton Ave.

With a search warrant, officers recovered firearms and ammunition, which they are saying could also be linked to different offences.

Police seized a brown and silver sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun, a black SKS Arc Angel semi-automatic rifle, a black CZ 70 7.65 semi-automatic handgun, a black semi-automatic handgun, and various ammunition.

Anybody with data is requested to name police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).