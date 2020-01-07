Toronto Crime Stoppers stops giving rewards for tips

Toronto Crime Stoppers says it can not hand out monetary rewards for ideas that result in arrests in native incidents.

Any further, the group says it can use these funds to put money into Toronto communities affected by crime and violence.

This system launched in 1984 and says it has since obtained practically 166,000 ideas.

A few of these ideas helped police make 85 arrests final yr, Crime Stoppers says.

The chair of Toronto Crime Stoppers, Sean Sportun, says in an announcement that this system desires to enchantment to folks’s “desire to serve the greater good.”

A video launched Monday reveals cops bringing meals, video games and different objects to an after-school program within the metropolis’s east finish.