Toronto doctor accused of sexually assaulting female patient

January 13, 2020
A Toronto physician is accused of sexually assaulting a affected person, and police say they’re involved there could also be different alleged victims.

On Dec. 20, 2019, Toronto Police say a 40-year-old lady went to a physician’s workplace on Finch Ave. E. east of Kennedy Rd.

Investigators say the girl claims a physician sexually assaulted her whereas conducting a bodily examination.

Gary Rosenthal, 58, of Toronto, was arrested Dec. 27 and charged with sexual assault. He appeared in Eglinton Ave. E. courtroom that very same day.

Police ask anybody with data to contact them at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

