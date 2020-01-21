Toronto FC general manager hopes to get designated player sooner rather than later

Toronto FC GM Ali Curtis continues to be hopeful that the membership will signal a brand new Designated Participant earlier than the Reds kick off the MLS season on Feb. 29 in San Jose.

However there additionally has been discuss that the membership may wait till the summer time earlier than signing a brand new DP, as there could be much more and higher gamers accessible at the moment.

“From a European standpoint, this is the middle of their season, it makes it a little bit more challenging to get those players out of their contracts from their clubs in this moment,” Curtis acknowledged. “You saw a little bit of that with Alejandro Pozuelo (last season).”

TFC and Pozuelo’s former membership, Racing Genk of the Belgian First Division, negotiated tooth and nail for weeks earlier than the Reds have been lastly in a position to signal the star midfielder after the 2019 MLS season had begun. However each Curtis and coach Greg Vanney would favor to get a participant of high quality now, slightly than anticipate the summer time.

“The first game is just as important as the 17th game, as is just as important as the 34th game,” mentioned Vanney. “And I need us to be centered on making an attempt to win the East and win the Supporters’ Protect and play each sport like each level issues. We wish to attempt to have each participant accessible for each sport at any time when doable.

“Bringing (a DP) in now offers that participant the very best alternative to combine into the group and will get that participant extra video games, extra coaching classes,” Vanney added.

“Ideally, I think it’s always best if you can bring a player in early so they have that opportunity without pressure, without competitive games, to kind of get used to the team, used to the environment,” Curtis added. “However generally you don’t have full management of these issues.

“However we’re working each single day to ensure we discover the proper participant that’s the proper match,” the GM added.