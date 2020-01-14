Toronto FC medicals on Saturday

In preparation for his or her 2020 season, Toronto FC gamers will collect collectively beginning on Saturday, with medicals on the BMO Coaching Floor.

The Reds will depart for Orlando on Jan. 23 and practice in Orlando by way of Jan. 29. TFC will then return residence earlier than departing for Los Angeles on Feb. 5 to coach on the College of California, Irvine, for the fifth consecutive yr. Whereas in California, TFC will play in quite a few pleasant matches, included two scheduled at Dignity Well being Sports activities Park. Toronto will face the LA Galaxy on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. ET and the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 22 at three p.m. ET.

TFC is about to open its 2020 MLS season on Feb. 29 towards the San Jose Earthquakes at Avaya Stadium, with kickoff set for five:30 p.m. ET.

— Veteran centre again Laurent Ciman, a local of Belgium, has obtained his Canadian residency and not might be listed as a overseas participant in MLS.

— TFC confirmed on Tuesday that the membership has acquired $50,000 in Common Allocation Cash from the Colorado Rapids in alternate for the rights to ahead Nicolas Benezet. The Reds might obtain a further $50,000 in GAM if Benezet meets sure performance-based metrics with the Rapids.