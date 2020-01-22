Toronto FC sign 15-year-old Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

At an age when many people had been making an attempt to determine the way to use the dishwasher, Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty has signed with Toronto FC.

TFC signed the Brampton native as a Homegrown Participant this week. Marshall-Rutty turns into the 22nd participant in membership historical past to signal for the primary staff from the Toronto FC Academy and, at 15 years of age, is the youngest participant in membership historical past to signal for the primary staff. Previous to Marshall-Rutty, the youngest participant to signal a primary staff contract with Toronto FC was Doneil Henry, who signed on the age of 17 in 2010.

“Jahkeele is the top player in his age group across Canada and the U.S., and he is among the top young players in all of North America,” stated TFC GM Ali Curtis. “He’s an extremely proficient younger man. Whereas he’s solely 15 years previous, he performs the sport in very mature method. He had curiosity from many prime golf equipment in Europe.

“It’s essential that we’re each affected person and aggressive with Jahkeele’s improvement, however he has the potential to be an unbelievable participant shifting ahead. We’re additionally very happy with Jahkeele as he’s carried out quite a bit to get to this second.”

The midfielder had his skilled debut for Toronto FC II within the USL League One on June 28, 2019, approaching in its place towards Ahead Madison FC. He made three appearances with Toronto FC II through the 2019 season.

The teenager signed with Toronto FC II on Dec. 17, 2018, changing into the youngest participant in membership historical past to signal with the membership. Marshall-Rutty represented the Canada Nationwide U-15 staff on the 2019 Concacaf Boys Beneath-15 Championship.