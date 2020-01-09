Toronto FC sign Chris Mavinga to three-year deal

Toronto FC formally introduced on Thursday that the membership has signed defender Chris Mavinga to a brand new contract. As per membership coverage, phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed, although TFC GM Ali Curtis instructed the Toronto Solar that the brand new contract is for 3 years.

In keeping with the MLS Gamers’ Affiliation web site, Mavinga made $663,333.33 final season.

“Chris is a player that has played a significant role in the success of the club over the past three years,” mentioned Curtis. “He has glorious instruments for the place —left footed, glorious pace, and loves competing within the greatest video games.

“We’re excited that Chris selected to increase his contract, and that he will probably be with the group transferring ahead.”

Mavinga initially signed with TFC on Jan. 31, 2017 and has made 86 appearances (mixed) in three seasons for the Reds. He was a part of Toronto FC’s 2017 Treble successful facet and a key a part of the defence that set a membership file of 13 clear sheets throughout the MLS common season. Mavinga was additionally a part of TFC’s 2018 Canadian Championship successful crew and the 2019 MLS Japanese Convention championship crew.

The 28-year-old has been a professional since 2010, spending most of his time with French sides Stade Rennais FC (2011-13) and Troyes AC (2015-2016) earlier than signing a three-year cope with Toronto in 2017.

Mavinga represented the French males’s nationwide crew on the U-19, U-20 and U-21 ranges. He helped the French U-19 crew seize the 2010 UEFA Underneath-19 Championship. He additionally earned his first senior worldwide cap with DR Congo. It got here throughout an Africa Cup of Nations qualification match on Sept. 6, 2015.

