Toronto FC sign Rocco Romeo as homegrown player

Toronto FC signed defender Rocco Romeo as a homegrown participant. The Toronto native turns into the 21st participant in membership historical past to signal for the primary crew from the TFC Academy.

“We’re excited to have Rocco on a first team contract,” mentioned TFC GM Ali Curtis. “He gained beneficial expertise final 12 months taking part in in Europe, with our USL crew, and coaching at occasions with the primary crew.

“Rocco is a gifted, sturdy, athletic younger central defender with a aggressive persona. His aggressive persona is unimaginable. It’s additionally crucial to the event of a younger participant, and it’s infectious, and we adore it,” Curtis mentioned.

“He strives to get better every single day, and we’re looking forward to working with him. And, it has to be noted that we are also very happy for Rocco’s family as they have supported him to get to this point, and in all ways.”

Romeo, 19, appeared in 10 matches for Toronto FC II through the 2019 USL One common season. Throughout the identical season, he went on a brief mortgage spell to HB Koge (Second Division, Denmark), the place he made eight appearances.

Romeo made his professional debut for TFC II when he got here on in its place in opposition to Charlotte Independence in September 2016. He initially signed with Toronto FC II on Sept. 15, 2017, turning into the 28th participant to signal from the Toronto FC Academy to an expert contract.

Romeo joined the TFC Academy in 2014, coming from Woodbridge S.C. Internationally, he represented Canada on the 2018 Concacaf Males’s Below-20 Championship.