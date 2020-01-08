Toronto FC signs Mavinga to multi-year deal: Source

A Toronto FC favorite shall be sticking round for just a few extra years.

In line with sources, centre again Chris Mavinga has signed a brand new multi-year cope with TFC. An official announcement is anticipated on Thursday.

The Frenchman has been with the Reds for the reason that 2017 season and, together with Omar Gonzalez, helped solidify that again line final season as Toronto made it to the MLS Cup closing, shedding to Seattle Three-1 within the final match of the 2019 season.

Mavinga is thought for posting mysterious messages on social media. On Jan. 2, he tweeted: ‘Something BIG is coming’. And on Wednesday he tweeted: ‘Here to stay’.

The 28-year-old has been a professional since 2010, spending most of his time with French sides Stade Rennais F.C. (2011-13) and Troyes AC (2015-2016) earlier than signing a three-year cope with Toronto in 2017.

Mavinga represented the French males’s nationwide workforce on the under-19, under-20 and under-21 ranges. He helped the French under-19 workforce seize the 2010 UEFA under-19 championship. Mavinga earned his first senior worldwide cap with DR Congo. It got here throughout an Africa Cup of Nations qualification match on September 6, 2015.

He made 26 appearances for the Reds final season, beginning 24 video games, together with all 4 within the playoffs.