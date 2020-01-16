Toronto man, 36, sought after ex-wife found slain in Brampton

A girl discovered slain in a Brampton inexperienced house Monday has been recognized as a 28-year-old from Toronto who went lacking two days earlier.

And the useless lady’s ex-husband is now needed for her homicide.

Peel Regional Police say the sufferer’s stays had been found within the space of Nexus Ave. and Fogal Rd. — close to The Gore Rd. and Queen St. E. — shortly earlier than 6 p.m.

“It was determined that the death was suspicious and our Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau took carriage of the investigation,” police mentioned in a press release issued Thursday.



Heeral Patel, 28, of Toronto, disappeared from the world of Islington and Steeles Ave. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, and he or she was discovered slain in a Brampton inexperienced house two days later. (Toronto Police handout)

Investigators have recognized the sufferer as Heeral Patel.

Toronto Police had issued an enchantment for assist finding the lacking lady, explaining she had final been seen within the space of Islington and Steeles Aves. round 11 p.m. on Saturday.

“Police are concerned for her safety,” Const. David Hopkinson mentioned in a press release issued Sunday.

Peel cops say they’re now on the lookout for the useless lady’s ex-husband, Rakeshbhai Patel, 36, of Toronto.

“Investigators are encouraging him to contact a lawyer and arrange to turn himself in,” police mentioned.

Anybody with info concerning this investigation is urged to name police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3205, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

[email protected]

On Twitter: @sundoucette