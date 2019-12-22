December 22, 2019 | three:44pm

A Canadian pet thief actually hamstrung himself when he by chance shot himself within the leg whereas making an attempt to make a getaway, police mentioned.

The 20-year-old suspect, who wasn’t recognized, organized by means of an internet classifieds part to buy a nine-week-old American Bulldog named “Tarzan” in Brampton on Friday, in accordance with Peel Regional Police.

Tarzan Peel Regional Police

However when the pooch was handed over to him, the person refused to pay and brandished a firearm on the vendor, authorities mentioned.

However when he ran away with the canine he mistakenly shot himself within the leg after which fell to the bottom, in accordance with the police report.

The vendor referred to as authorities, who rendered help to the suspect earlier than he was dropped at the hospital with non-life threatening accidents, officers mentioned.

Peel Regional Police Constable Heather Cannon mentioned Tarzan was returned to the vendor unhurt after the incident.

“I know that in the end we did have an unharmed very happy puppy that was returned to the seller … but I think it is something to be mindful of, especially when people are considering buying and selling online,” Cannon instructed CTV Information.

The suspect was arrested Friday and charged with theft and firearm-related offenses stemming from the botched theft.