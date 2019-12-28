Toronto murder victim remembered as outspoken advocate for trans rights

Associates are remembering a Toronto girl who was slain simply days earlier than Christmas as an outspoken advocate for transgender rights and a powerful voice in opposition to the violence that impacts her neighborhood.

Julie Berman, 51, died after an alleged assault at a downtown residence on Dec. 22.

“She was vocal about transphobia and was always working on education so that there would be better acceptance of the LGBT community,” Berman’s good friend, Davina Hader, stated in a telephone interview Friday.

The 2 met via occasions in Toronto’s LGBTQ neighborhood, and every was an activist in their very own manner, Hader stated.

“She was, honestly, a beautiful person. She had a very strong aura about her, it’s just very sad,” Hader stated. “There’s no reason this should have happened, it’s just tragic.”

Toronto Police Murder Det. Rob Choe stated Berman died of “blunt-impact trauma” to her head that investigators imagine was brought on by a weapon. He declined to offer additional particulars.

Choe stated officers responded to a name for an assault at a residence close to Brunswick Ave. and Harbord St. round 2:15 p.m. and arrested a person on the scene.

Colin Harnack, 29, of Toronto, is charged with second-degree homicide.

On Friday, Berman’s pals recalled her generosity — and ferocity — as she fought to enhance the lives of these within the trans neighborhood.

She had helped out with numerous occasions at The 519 — an LGBTQ charity in Toronto — over the past 30 years, they stated. Berman labored on the charity’s Trans Entry undertaking, an schooling program that targeted on wants within the trans neighborhood.

“Julie has suffered violence in the past and it’s important that we remember her advocacy in openly willing to talk about what happens inside the trans community, and her ability to advocate for rights of all members, that made the community better,” stated Olivia Nuamah, the chief director of Delight Toronto.

Susan Gapka received to know Berman via neighborhood occasions such because the Trans Day of Remembrance, which celebrates and honours “the lives of trans-identified people who have passed away due to transphobia, hate crimes, illness, substance use, suicide, or murder.”

“We’ve been on the same platform speaking out against the violence, which in turn became her last struggling moments,” Gapka stated. “When it’s someone you know as a community member, someone who is as cheerful and lovely as Julie, it really strikes hard on the heart.”

Gapka stated Berman’s demise reminds her there’s a lot work to do on strengthening transgender rights.

“We do need to talk about this violence and how to respond to this violence,” Gapka stated. “It’s very important and it’s also something Julie would do in the same situation.”

That work will proceed, she stated.

“We’re hoping one day not to have a Trans Day of Remembrance, but that’s not today,” Gapka stated.