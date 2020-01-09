News

Toronto RIDE checks nab 122 motorists

January 9, 2020
Toronto Cops at RIDE checks arrested 122 motorists for medication or alcohol use throughout the 2019 vacation season.

Police additionally issued 51, three-day driving suspensions to motorists who registered warnings on breathalyzer checks.

In 2019, 1,117 drivers have been arrested for alcohol impairment in comparison with 1,142 in 2018.

In 2019, there have been 75 individuals arrested for driving impaired by medication all year long in comparison with 74 in 2018

