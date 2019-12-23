Toronto seek leads in ’97 cold case murder

Toronto Police are interesting to the general public a couple of 22-year-old chilly case after placing collectively the DNA profile of a male suspect within the strangulation demise of a intercourse employee.

The physique of Lisa Lynn Anstey, 21, was discovered face down and totally clothed — aside from her proper working shoe — at 9 a.m. on Might 12, 1997 in a laneway south of Entrance St. East west of Cherry St., then a part of a homeless group generally known as Road Metropolis.

Though authorities have been capable of develop a DNA profile, it didn’t match any at the moment within the nationwide database.

“We have the killer’s DNA and now we need a name to go with that DNA,” stated Murder Chilly Case part Det. Sgt. Stacy Gallant in a press release.

The suspect is believed to be some time male with blue or light-coloured eyes, and blond or crimson hair.

Anstey was 5-foot-Four, 105 lbs., with brown hair and a spot in her higher entrance enamel, and was identified to frequent the Wellesley St. E. and Bleecker St. space.

“It has been 22 years and this killer has not been held responsible,” Gallant stated.

“It is time that he is held to account for his actions.”

Police have carried out over 350 interviews into Anstey’s demise, he stated.

Anybody with data is requested to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), on-line at http://www.222suggestions.com, or textual content TOR and your message to CRIMES (274637.)