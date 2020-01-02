Torontonians give ‘forever homes’ to 39 humane society animals

All that’s lacking is “a partridge in a pear tree.”

The Toronto Humane Society had a banner week through the Christmas holidays tweeting out on Dec. 30 that “39 animals were adopted last week! 26 cats, 6 dogs, and 7 special species.”

Given the society was closed each Christmas and Boxing Day, the adoption complete was spectacular, however not report setting says THS spokesman Hannah Sotropa.



Miss Brown was adopted from the Toronto Humane Society through the Christmas holidays. (Provided picture)

“Given that we were closed for those two days, I would say that 39 (in total) is fairly successful,” mentioned Sotropa.

“But when you’re looking at how many special species (animals other than dogs or cats) were adopted, then I would definitely say that was a success for the Toronto Humane Society to have seven of our longest-stay animals adopted.”

Amongst these particular species adopted have been: Louis De Budgie, a budgie; Horton, a cockatiel; Miss Brown, a hamster; Tart and Strudel, bonded pair of bunnies; and Rosebud and Emerald, bonded guinea pigs.

“Bonded means that they do need to be adopted as together,” mentioned Sotropa. “Which means that they depend on one another for emotional assist. And it’s of their finest curiosity, it’s essentially the most humane choice to maintain them as a pair, as a unit.

“And so when properties for these bonded pairs, it could generally be tougher.”

Birds will also be laborious to position in eternally properties, mentioned Sotropa.

“Because they don’t have that same cuddly aspect that a bunny or a dog or a cat does, so they do have a harder time finding homes,” she mentioned. “So having two birds adopted in a week was a huge success.”