Torres – “Dressing America”

Torres is the musical moniker of Mackenzie Scott, and she or he's gearing as much as launch a brand new album subsequent Friday. Silver Tongue will likely be her first self-produced album and first for Merge. Scott’s final launch, 2017 ’s Three Futures , discovered the musician fusing a singer-songwriter sensibility with glimmers of electrified power. The brand new album captures Torres digging deeper into that craft, as we’ve already previewed two lovely tracks from the upcoming launch: “Good Scare” and “Gracious Day.”

Scott is sharing one other observe as we speak. “Dressing America” ​​places her penchant for zappy snares to make use of, because the percussion tones vacillate between customary acoustic and electrified pad sounds. Her lyricism is simply as poignant as ever, punctuating the instrumentation with a glittery lust: “You're always telling me I don't know who you are / Come on, woman / I tend to sleep with my boots on should I need to gallop over dark water / To you on short notice. “

The “Dressing America” ​​video pushes the latest yeehaw revitalization to racier, sexier, gayer extremes. Directed by Ashley Connor, the video depicts a cowboy boot-clad Scott pleading along with her undecipherable lover. What’s to not love?

Watch beneath.

Silver Tongue is out 1 / 31 on Merge. Pre-order it right here.