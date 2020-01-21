Tory MPs warned to seek police PROTECTION if they attend traditional miners’ gala after election win

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

Printed: 06:23 EST, 21 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:43 EST, 21 January 2020

Tory MPs who took a swathe of conventional Labour seats throughout the North of England in December had been warned at present they would want police safety in the event that they dared to attend a standard miners occasion.

Alan Mardghum, a former pitworker who now runs the annual Durham Miners’ Gala, stated he would ‘somewhat be discovered lifeless in a ditch than invite them’ to the July occasion.

The gala, which sees hundreds of individuals takes to the streets of the historic metropolis, has sturdy socialist hyperlink, with Labour chief Jeremy Corbyn the visitor of honour lately.

Mr Mardghum stated there was ‘categorically no likelihood’ he would invite Tories who gained long-term Labour seats together with North West Durham, which Richard Holden took from Labour’s Laura Pidcock.

The Tories are largely reviled in mining communities due to Margaret Thatcher’s suppression of the Miners’ Strike – led by Nationwide Union of Mineworkers (NUM) boss Arthur Scargill – in 1984.

However they took quite a few so-called Crimson Wall Labour seats as Jeremy Corbyn’s social gathering collapsed within the December 12 election, hnding Boris Johnson an 80-seat majority.

‘To paraphrase (Boris) Johnson, I’d somewhat be discovered lifeless in a ditch than invite them or Johnson to the gala,’ Mr Mardghum informed the BBC’s Look North.

Alan Mardghum, a former pitworker who now runs the annual Durham Miners’ Gala, stated he would ‘somewhat be discovered lifeless in a ditch than invite them’ to the July occasion

Starting in 1871, the gala is the largest commerce union occasion in Europe and is a part of an annual celebration of socialism

In response, new Bishop Aukland Tory MP Dehenna Davison tweeted: ‘See you there Alan’

‘We by no means noticed Arthur Scargill invited to the Tory Occasion Convention, why would we invite Tories to the miners’ gala?

‘They did their greatest to completely destroy the Durham miners and the miners of Nice Britain.

‘Can I cease them coming to Durham? It’s a free nation, however I’d counsel if any of them are considering of coming … they could want to talk to the police to verify they’re secure on the day.’

In response, new Bishop Aukland Tory MP Dehenna Davison tweeted: ‘See you there Alan.’

And new Ashfield MP, former miner Lee Anderson, added: ‘As an ex miner and a Conservative MP I’d be glad to affix you my good friend.’

Starting in 1871, the gala is the largest commerce union occasion in Europe and is a part of an annual celebration of socialism.

Final 12 months’s occasion marked the 150th anniversary of the Durham Miners Affiliation, with round 200,000 folks attending to see conventional colliery brass bands march via the town.