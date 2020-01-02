Tottenham 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Tottenham are lurking outdoors the highest 4 within the Premier League desk however can Jose Mourinho encourage constant kind from his crew?

Premier League 2019/20 fixtures: Full schedule, TV and reside stream information

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing you’ll want to learn about Tottenham’s 2019/20 season together with fixtures, new kits, switch information and TV data.

Tottenham fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast data and match previews might be up to date all through the season.

January

11: Tottenham v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

18: Watford v Tottenham (12:30pm) BT Sport

22: Tottenham v Norwich Metropolis (three:00pm)

February

2: Tottenham v Man Metropolis (four:30pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

WINTER BREAK

16: Aston Villa v Tottenham (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

22: Chelsea v Tottenham (three:00pm)

29: Tottenham v Wolves (three:00pm)

March

7: Burnley v Tottenham (three:00pm)

14: Tottenham v Manchester United (three:00pm)

21: Tottenham v West Ham United (three:00pm)

April

four: Sheffield United v Tottenham (three:00pm)

11: Tottenham v Everton (three:00pm)

18: Bournemouth v Tottenham (three:00pm)

25: Tottenham v Arsenal (three:00pm)

Could

2: Newcastle United v Tottenham (three:00pm)

9: Tottenham v Leicester Metropolis (three:00pm)

17: Crystal Palace v Tottenham (three:00pm)

Tottenham package 2019/20

Spurs have revealed their new Nike package for the 2019/20 season, with the normal white house shirt donning blue trim.

Tottenham’s away package is a darkish blue. You’ll be able to take a look at the Tottenham kits right here.

New package ???? #COYS pic.twitter.com/Ws29lyRhfA — Harry Kane (@HKane) July 18, 2019

Tottenham switch information

Finished offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

Jack Clarke (Leeds) – Undisclosed

Tanguy Ndombele (Lyon) – £53.8m

Kion Etete (Notts County) – Undisclosed

Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham) – £25m

OUT

Jack Clarke (Leeds) – Mortgage

Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid) – £20m

Michel Vorm – Launched

Luke Amos (QPR) – Mortgage

Vincent Janssen (Monterrey) – Undisclosed

The right way to watch Tottenham video games on TV and reside streaming

Sky Sports activities subscribers can entry a spread of channels crammed with reside sport together with prime flight video games every week.

Additionally, you will be capable of stream matches through the SkyGo app on a spread of gadgets together with smartphones and tablets.

NOW TV offers you all of the entry to Sky Sports activities channels with out signing as much as a contract.

You may get a Sky Sports activities day go for £eight.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99.

NOW TV will be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Europa League.

BT Broadband clients can add it to their current contracts for a further £6.00 per thirty days. For brand spanking new clients, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £35.99 per thirty days.

Amazon Prime will air 20 video games per season between 2019 and 2022 as the net big wades into the broadcasting battle.

Amazon have bought the rights to indicate each match from the Boxing Day spherical of video games reside, in addition to one other weekend of matches within the lead as much as Christmas.

Tottenham stadium information

Identify: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Capability: 62,zero62

Location: London

Yr opened: 2019

Pitch dimensions: 115 x 74 yards

Tottenham 2019/20 season preview

How will Tottenham fare in 2019/20?

