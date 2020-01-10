Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool: Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

Liverpool supervisor Jurgen Klopp believes Jose Mourinho stays a world class coach and a menace to his facet’s unbeaten Premier League file when the European champions journey to Tottenham on Saturday. A huge 28-point hole separates the perimeters that contested the Champions League last simply seven months in the past with Liverpool operating away with the title, whereas sixth-placed Spurs’ ambition is simply to make it again into the highest 4. Mourinho’s honeymoon interval in north London is over after a run of simply two wins in Tottenham’s final seven video games, however he has constantly been a thorn in Liverpool’s facet with Chelsea and Manchester United prior to now.

When is the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match might be performed on January 11, 2020.

The place will the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match be performed?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match might be performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time does the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match start?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match will start at 11:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match might be telecasted on the Star Sports activities Community.

How do I watch reside streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match?

The reside streaming of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Premier League match might be obtainable on Hotstar.

