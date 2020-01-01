Tottenham Lose At Southampton As Harry Kane Limps Off Injured

Tottenham’s push for a prime 4 end within the Premier League suffered one other setback on Wednesday as Danny Ings’s winner handed Southampton a well-deserved 1-Zero win at St Mary’s, whereas England striker Harry Kane limped off with a hamstring harm. Ings produced the one actual second of high quality within the recreation by lifting the ball over Toby Alderweireld earlier than firing dwelling his ninth purpose in as many Premier League begins to elevate the Saints as much as 12th, six factors away from the relegation zone.

There was little response from Jose Mourinho’s males as they slipped six factors behind fourth-placed Chelsea, aside from the second when Kane injured himself as he transformed Christian Eriksen’s free-kick, however was flagged offside earlier than hobbling down the tunnel.

Ings’s objectives have shot Southampton out of the underside three in latest weeks and Spurs have been unable to deal with the menace the previous Liverpool striker early on.

Inside the primary 5 minutes Ings noticed a shot blocked inside the world earlier than right-back Cedric Soares headed wastefully large from Ryan Bertrand’s teasing cross.

Tottenham additionally had their probabilities on the different finish in an open begin as Alex McCarthy turned Kane’s deflected effort behind and Dele Alli noticed half-hearted claims for a penalty waived away.

Journey sick Spurs

Spurs have now gone a calendar 12 months with out a clear sheet away from dwelling within the league and it was no shock that Ings proved too sharp and skillful for a defence that Mourinho has been unable to tighten up since taking cost six weeks in the past.

Jack Stephens’s lengthy ball excessive caught the Tottenham again line sq. and Ings coolly flicked the ball over the pinnacle of Alderweireld earlier than slotting his 15th purpose of the season previous the helpless Paulo Gazzaniga.

Southampton might have been additional forward by the break as solely a last-ditch block from Alderweireld prevented Nathan Redmond delivering Stuart Armstrong’s harmful cross.

The Belgian defender was fortunate to flee with out conceding a penalty early within the second interval as his arms have been raised when he blocked Redmond’s cross contained in the penalty space.

Referee Mike Dean waived away claims for a spot-kick and was surprisingly not overruled by a VAR assessment.

Southampton had solely saved one clear sheet within the league since mid-September, however they coped comfortably as Kane, Alli, Eriksen and Lucas Moura struggled to create.

Tottenham’s afternoon went from dangerous to worse when Kane pulled up as he slotted dwelling Eriksen’s free-kick 15 minutes from time, however was flagged offside.

The guests ended the sport seeking an equaliser with out a recognised striker on the pitch with Son Heung-min additionally absent as a result of suspension.

Mourinho’s frustration boiled over as he was proven a yellow card after an altercation with the Southampton bench.

Moura’s deflected shot that skewed simply large was the closest Tottenham got here to an equaliser, however even a degree would have been greater than they deserved to depart Mourinho with loads to ponder forward of Liverpool’s go to of their subsequent league outing in 10 days’ time.