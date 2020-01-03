Tottenham Manager Jose Mourinho Expecting “Bad News” On Harry Kane Injury

Tottenham supervisor Jose Mourinho is fearing the worst over Harry Kane’s hamstring harm, revealing he’s anticipating “bad news”. Kane limped off throughout Spurs’ Zero-1 defeat to Southampton on New Yr’s Day and the membership are set to seek out out the extent of the issue earlier than the weekend. Mourinho has positively dominated him out of Sunday’s FA Cup journey to Middlesbrough and thinks his striker will miss a lot extra video games.

“I don’t know yet, maybe later today we have news but if you ask me just my feeling, good news or bad news, I am more on bad news than good news, that’s my feeling,” Mourinho stated on Friday.

“What the participant felt, Harry Kane leaving a match, the way in which he did it, he did not assume twice, it did not take him two seconds to grasp the severity of the state of affairs.

“Some opinions from the medical division earlier than the take a look at outcomes. I do not assume we’ll have excellent news.”

The lack of Kane can be an enormous blow for Spurs, who’re stuttering beneath Mourinho after an preliminary bounce following his appointment in November.

Kane has scored 27 targets in 31 appearances for membership and nation this season.

“Everyone is aware of who he’s, what he’s, what he means for the workforce, the followers, the membership,” Mourinho stated.

“His high quality, the routines that the workforce has enjoying with him, each minute of each recreation he would not play we miss (him), so each match that he would not play we’ll miss him.”

Christian Eriksen will probably be on the Riverside Stadium though his future is unclear.

The midfielder is now free to debate a transfer with European golf equipment whereas he may also be offered, after telling Spurs he is not going to be signing a brand new contract.

“I do not know and I’m being trustworthy,” Mourinho said when asked about Eriksen’s future. “You already know the state of affairs. On this second he can agree with any membership for the top of the season. That’s one possibility.

“An alternative choice is a membership and himself wish to do a deal in January, however in that state of affairs our membership is in management.

“We have now the management of the state of affairs. One other risk is he stays. On this second he’s right here, he’s our participant.”