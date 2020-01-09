Tottenham Striker Harry Kane Out Until April With Hamstring Injury

Harry Kane might be sidelined till April after Tottenham revealed the England captain wants surgical procedure to restore a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring. Kane suffered the damage whereas taking a shot throughout Tottenham’s Premier League defeat at Southampton on New Yr’s Day. “Following ongoing assessment by our medical staff over the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring,” a Tottenham assertion mentioned on Thursday.

“The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to impact the timeframe that the England captain will be sidelined, with the expectation that he will return to training in April.”

Kane has scored 27 objectives in 31 appearances for membership and nation this season and his loss is a big setback for Tottenham.

Tottenham are spluttering beneath Jose Mourinho after an preliminary bounce following his appointment in November, successful solely certainly one of their final 5 video games in all competitions.

They sit sixth within the Premier League, six factors behind fourth positioned Chelsea, forward of this weekend’s daunting go to from runaway leaders Liverpool.

The 26-year-old might be absent from a number of key fixtures, together with Tottenham’s Champions League final 16 ties towards Leipzig and home video games towards Manchester Metropolis, Chelsea and Manchester United amongst others.

With Kane out, Mourinho is prone to attempt to land a striker within the January switch window and Tottenham have already been linked with AC Milan ahead Krzysztof Piatek and Borussia Dortmund’s Paca Alcacer.

The Tottenham boss deployed South Korea winger Son Heung-min within the central striker’s function for final weekend’s FA Cup draw at Middlesbrough.

Kane’s damage can also be a setback for England as they put together for the European Championships later this 12 months.

England are because of play friendlies towards Italy and Denmark in March and boss Gareth Southgate will now be with out his captain for these warm-up video games.