Tottenham v Brighton: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Tottenham will hope to rebuild their assault on the Premier League prime 4 after they host Brighton of their Boxing Day conflict reside on Amazon Prime.

Spurs had surged up by the division since Jose Mourinho took cost in north London, however a pricey 2-Zero defeat to Chelsea has seen them slide once more.

Signal as much as watch Premier League on Amazon Prime – together with free 30-day trial

Brighton proceed to battle onerous in mid-table regardless of a rotten run of fixtures towards the elite groups.

They are going to take loads of coronary heart from their Three-Zero victory over Spurs on the AMEX earlier in 2019/20.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every part you must find out about the right way to watch the Tottenham v Brighton recreation through Amazon Prime on TV and on-line.

What time is Tottenham v Brighton?

Tottenham v Brighton will kick off at 12:30pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

The right way to watch Amazon Prime Premier League video games in your TV

Full checklist of Premier League video games on Amazon Prime

The right way to watch Tottenham v Brighton on Amazon Prime

You possibly can watch Tottenham v Brighton on Amazon Prime by their Premier League web page.

All you must do is choose which recreation you wish to watch from the checklist.

In case you don’t have an account, try the most recent Amazon Prime provides together with a 30-day free trial that will provide you with full entry to all Premier League video games on the platform.

A subscription normally prices simply £7.99 per 30 days and contains the complete Amazon Prime Video library in addition to free next-day supply on 1000’s of things from the principle Amazon retailer.

Check out the most recent offers for Amazon Prime this season

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Tottenham appeared stagnant towards Chelsea following a terrific upsurge in kind below Jose Mourinho.

Son’s purple card means Christian Eriksen may have an enormous probability to impress, whereas Harry Kane might want to step up his goalscoring kind within the coming weeks.

Brighton have endured a depressing time towards the top-tier groups and have additionally did not file wins towards Wolves, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United in previous weeks.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-Zero Brighton

Full checklist of Premier League video games on Amazon Prime