Tottenham v Brighton: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Tottenham will hope to rebuild their assault on the Premier League prime 4 once they host Brighton of their Boxing Day conflict stay on Amazon Prime.

Spurs had surged up by way of the division since Jose Mourinho took cost in north London, however a expensive 2-Zero defeat to Chelsea has seen them slide once more.

Brighton proceed to battle onerous in mid-table regardless of a rotten run of fixtures towards the elite groups.

They may take loads of coronary heart from their Three-Zero victory over Spurs on the AMEX earlier in 2019/20.

has rounded up the whole lot you'll want to find out about easy methods to watch the Tottenham v Brighton recreation through Amazon Prime on TV and on-line.

What time is Tottenham v Brighton?

Tottenham v Brighton will kick off at 12:30pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How one can watch Tottenham v Brighton on Amazon Prime

You’ll be able to watch Tottenham v Brighton on Amazon Prime by way of their Premier League web page.

All you’ll want to do is choose which recreation you need to watch from the record.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Tottenham regarded stagnant towards Chelsea following a terrific upsurge in type below Jose Mourinho.

Son’s purple card means Christian Eriksen may have a giant likelihood to impress, whereas Harry Kane might want to step up his goalscoring type within the coming weeks.

Brighton have endured a depressing time towards the top-tier groups and have additionally did not report wins towards Wolves, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United in previous weeks.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-Zero Brighton

