Tottenham v Brighton: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Tottenham will hope to rebuild their assault on the Premier League prime 4 after they host Brighton of their Boxing Day conflict dwell on Amazon Prime.

Spurs had surged up by way of the division since Jose Mourinho took cost in north London, however a expensive 2-Zero defeat to Chelsea has seen them slide once more.

Brighton proceed to battle laborious in mid-table regardless of a rotten run of fixtures in opposition to the elite groups.

They are going to take loads of coronary heart from their Three-Zero victory over Spurs on the AMEX earlier in 2019/20.

has rounded up every little thing it's worthwhile to find out about find out how to watch the Tottenham v Brighton sport by way of Amazon Prime on TV and on-line.

What time is Tottenham v Brighton?

Tottenham v Brighton will kick off at 12:30pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

The way to watch Tottenham v Brighton on Amazon Prime

You’ll be able to watch Tottenham v Brighton on Amazon Prime by way of their Premier League web page.

All it’s worthwhile to do is choose which sport you wish to watch from the listing.

Who will win?

Tottenham appeared stagnant in opposition to Chelsea following a terrific upsurge in type beneath Jose Mourinho.

Son’s crimson card means Christian Eriksen may have an enormous likelihood to impress, whereas Harry Kane might want to step up his goalscoring type within the coming weeks.

Brighton have endured a depressing time in opposition to the top-tier groups and have additionally did not report wins in opposition to Wolves, Crystal Palace and Sheffield United in previous weeks.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-Zero Brighton

