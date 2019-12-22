Tottenham v Chelsea: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Jose Mourinho will take centre stage as soon as once more this weekend as Tottenham host his former workforce Chelsea in north London.

The Particular One carved out legendary standing at Stamford Bridge, however his relationship with the Blues’ devoted has soured following his transfer to Manchester United, and now heated rivals Spurs.

On the pitch, he has remodeled Tottenham’s fortunes and may spring into the highest 4 with a victory over Chelsea who’re teetering on the sting of the elite pack.

Frank Lampard’s younger aspect had been exceeding all expectations earlier than their present run of 4 defeats in 5 Premier League video games.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing it’s good to find out about find out how to watch the Tottenham v Chelsea sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Tottenham v Chelsea?

Tottenham v Chelsea will kick off at four:30pm on Sunday 22nd December 2019.

Tips on how to watch Tottenham v Chelsea on TV and reside stream

You possibly can watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Predominant Occasion or on-line through the SkyGo app from four:00pm.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Mourinho couldn’t encourage a victory over Man Utd when he returned to Previous Trafford, however might be hell-bent on getting one over Chelsea this weekend.

Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli stays in tidy kind whereas Harry Kane might be determined to get in on the motion.

Chelsea’s children will little question be feeling the bodily results of a busy schedule throughout the primary half of the season, however they might want to summon each ounce of energy if they’re to prise any factors from Jose’s new house.

Prediction: Tottenham Three-1 Chelsea