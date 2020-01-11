Tottenham v Liverpool: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Tottenham host league-leaders Liverpool in an enormous showdown in north London this weekend.

Spurs have limped into the brand new yr on a three-game winless streak – together with a 1-1 draw with Championship facet Middlesbrough within the FA Cup.

They might want to carry their A sport to the desk on Saturday with Liverpool nonetheless in prime gear.

The Reds have saved eight clear sheets of their final 10 video games in all competitions will hope to keep up their present run of 5 successive shut-outs.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every thing it’s essential learn about easy methods to watch the Tottenham v Liverpool sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Tottenham v Liverpool?

Tottenham v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 11th January 2020.

Methods to watch Tottenham v Liverpool on TV and dwell stream

You’ll be able to watch the sport dwell on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Major Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Discover out extra about the most effective Sky packages

For those who don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch the match via NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day move for £9.99, a week move for £14.99 or a month move for £33.99, all with no need a contract. NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most sensible TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Move for simply £9.99

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Liverpool’s first-team stars will probably be well-rested after watching their youth group safe a well-known victory over Everton’s senior stars within the FA Cup third spherical.

The temper will probably be even increased on the pink half of Merseyside this week, and the break could have the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah match and contemporary for Spurs.

Jose Mourinho merely should discover a option to inject targets into his group with out Harry Kane – however he might battle to realize that in opposition to Virgil van Dijk & co.

Prediction: Tottenham Zero-2 Liverpool