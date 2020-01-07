Tottenham v Liverpool: How to watch Premier League on TV and live stream

Tottenham host league-leaders Liverpool in an enormous showdown in north London this weekend.

Spurs have limped into the brand new 12 months on a three-game winless streak – together with a 1-1 draw with Championship aspect Middlesbrough within the FA Cup.

They might want to deliver their A recreation to the desk on Saturday with Liverpool nonetheless in high gear.

The Reds have stored eight clear sheets of their final 10 video games in all competitions will hope to keep up their present run of 5 successive shut-outs.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up the whole lot it’s essential learn about find out how to watch the Tottenham v Liverpool recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Tottenham v Liverpool?

Tottenham v Liverpool will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 11th January 2020.

The right way to watch Tottenham v Liverpool on TV and dwell stream

You’ll be able to watch the sport dwell on Sky Sports activities Premier League and Essential Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky clients can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the whole sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Discover out extra about the perfect Sky packages

In the event you don’t have Sky, you may watch the match via NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all while not having a contract. NOW TV may be streamed via a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Cross for simply £9.99

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Liverpool’s first-team stars might be well-rested after watching their youth crew safe a well-known victory over Everton’s senior stars within the FA Cup third spherical.

The temper might be even greater on the pink half of Merseyside this week, and the break could have the likes of Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah match and recent for Spurs.

Jose Mourinho merely should discover a method to inject objectives into his crew with out Harry Kane – however he could battle to attain that in opposition to Virgil van Dijk & co.

Prediction: Tottenham Zero-2 Liverpool