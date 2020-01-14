Tottenham v Middlesbrough: How to watch FA Cup third round replay on TV and live stream

Tottenham face Middlesbrough in an FA Cup third spherical replay in north London.

Spurs produced an abject show on the Riverside final weekend and located themselves 1-Zero down due to an Ashley Fletcher strike.

Lucas Moura equalised to salvage the tie, however Jose Mourinho will demand a a lot better show on house soil.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every part it is advisable to find out about the way to watch the Tottenham v Middlesbrough sport on TV and on-line.

What time is Tottenham v Middlesbrough?

Tottenham v Middlesbrough will kick off at eight:05pm on Tuesday 14th January 2020.

Learn how to watch Tottenham v Middlesbrough on TV and reside stream

Followers can tune in to observe the sport without spending a dime on BBC1 from eight:00pm.

You can too reside stream the match by way of BBC iPlayer on a spread of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Learn how to purchase Tottenham v Middlesbrough tickets

Tickets are nonetheless accessible for the sport by way of the Ticketmaster web site.

Take a look at the most recent offers on Tottenham v Middlesbrough tickets

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Tottenham have the entire instruments to go on and win the competitors, the query is whether or not they need to.

Too usually Spurs stars look a yard off the tempo, overly informal and missing depth.

They need to discover a approach by way of this one, however a drastic perspective shift can be required for Mourinho’s males to mark this season with any sort of success.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-Zero Middlesbrough