Tottenham v Middlesbrough: How to watch FA Cup third round replay on TV and live stream

Tottenham face Middlesbrough in an FA Cup third spherical replay in north London.

Spurs produced an abject show on the Riverside final weekend and located themselves 1-Zero down due to an Ashley Fletcher strike.

Lucas Moura equalised to salvage the tie, however Jose Mourinho will demand a significantly better show on dwelling soil.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing it’s essential learn about tips on how to watch the Tottenham v Middlesbrough recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Tottenham v Middlesbrough?

Tottenham v Middlesbrough will kick off at eight:05pm on Tuesday 14th January 2020.

Methods to watch Tottenham v Middlesbrough on TV and reside stream

Followers can tune in to observe the sport without spending a dime on BBC1 from eight:00pm.

You can even reside stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a variety of gadgets together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Tottenham have the entire instruments to go on and win the competitors, the query is whether or not they wish to.

Too typically Spurs stars look a yard off the tempo, overly informal and missing depth.

They need to discover a means by means of this one, however a drastic perspective shift shall be required for Mourinho’s males to mark this season with any form of success.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-Zero Middlesbrough