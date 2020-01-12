Touching Cow Drives Away Negativity, Says Maharashtra Minister

“Our culture says if you touch a cow, all negativity will go away,” Yashomati Thakur (Representational)

Days after she confronted flak for stating that newly-sworn in ministers within the Maharashtra authorities had not but began creating wealth, state minister and Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur has stated that touching a cow “drives away negativity”.

On Sunday, the Ladies and Little one Growth Minister within the Uddhav Thackeray-led authorities defended her remarks, saying touching any animal, together with cows, feels one with compassion.

“Our culture says if you touch a cow, all negativity will go away,” the Teosa MLA instructed a gathering in Amravati.

She instructed PTI on Sunday: “Cow is a sacred animal. Moreover, be it a cow or any other animal, touching them brings a feeling of love to us. What is wrong in what I said?”

Earlier, campaigning for the Vashim Zilla Parishad polls, she had stated “we have just come to power, our pockets are not warm enough yet”.

She had additionally stated that voters might settle for cash from the Opposition however should vote for the Congress.

The Congress is without doubt one of the constituents within the Shiv Sena-led authorities, other than the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Get together (NCP).