Touching moment Katherine Jenkins helps fireman propose to his girlfriend at the Royal Albert Hall

Classical famous person Katherine Jenkins helped a fireman to suggest to his surprised girlfriend on stage on the Royal Albert Corridor in London in entrance of 4000 individuals.

The opera singer devised a plan to get Matt Thorpe, 42, who can also be her tour photographer, and his girlfriend Catherine Hammill, 30, on the stage throughout certainly one of her reveals on the historic venue.

Katherine pretended to have bother taking a selfie with the viewers and requested Matt, who additionally works as a fireman in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, and his girlfriend, who helps as his photographic assistant, to step in.

After taking the image, Katherine then handed the microphone to Matt so he may ship his shock proposal on the live performance in December.

Matt has now turn out to be the one individual in almost 150 years to have proposed on the primary stage on the Royal Albert Corridor.

Matt, additionally works as a music photographer, mentioned: ‘Catherine and I’m going to a number of music concert events collectively, I often do the photographs and she or he writes critiques, and it’s a massive a part of our lives so I assumed it might be good to suggest at a live performance.

‘Catherine loves the Royal Albert Corridor and after I noticed Katherine Jenkins was going to be performing there I received in contact to ask what she thought of me proposing there.

‘She received very excited and mentioned she needed to make it particular. She then contacted me and instructed me it was going to be a part of the present and she or he would give you a plan to get us on stage.’

Matt, who has labored with Katherine for 5 years as her official tour photographer, mentioned he was very nervous about proposing in entrance of so many individuals.

He added: ‘We received instructed earlier than the present that she could be asking us on stage to take a photograph and I handed Catherine my flash gun.

‘She was involved because the flash did not truly go off and my arms had been shaking as I took the photograph as I used to be so nervous.

‘I used to be additionally frightened the microphone would not work, but it surely all went effectively. Afterwards everybody was congratulating me and attempting to shake my hand however I needed to keep it up taking photographs.’

Matt met Catherine, who’s a fireplace inspector, three years in the past and they’re hoping to get married within the Lake District in September.

After the proposal he tweeted: ‘Final night time with assist from my good friend @KathJenkins I proposed to my Girlfriend/ Picture Assistant on stage at @RoyalAlbertHall in entrance of 4000 individuals!

‘Code phrases had been used backstage to maintain this secret and my Catherine had no concept what was about to occur.’

It was revealed this month that Katherine Jenkins is the most important promoting classical artist of the century.