Touching pictures show how the bond between William and Harry, now so strained, was once so special

By Claire Cisotti for the Each day Mail

Revealed: 17:58 EST, 13 January 2020 | Up to date: 18:38 EST, 13 January 2020

Left: 1985, Cautious! William helps youthful brother Harry take tiny, barefoot steps within the playroom at Kensington Palace. Proper: 1986: Harry’s reduce nostril proves he’s been within the wars because the boys don Military gear at Highgrove

Left: 1987, William once more provides Harry a hand as he arrives for his first day at nursery. Proper: 1991, The brothers sport ties and sensible blazers for an Easter service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Fortress

1997: Poignant mirror gestures at a memorial for mum Diana

1999: The casually-dressed princes share a realizing look as they pose for an additional snap at Highgrove

2006: Brother officers . . . William appears on proudly as Harry passes out at Sandhurst Navy Academy

2007: Sharing a Mexican wave in the course of the Live performance for Diana at Wembley

2008: William helps carry Harry’s equipment as he returns from service in Afghanistan to RAF Brize Norton

2010: Snakes alive! Harry playfully factors the top of a rock python at his brother throughout a visit to their beloved Africa

Left: 2011, Shake on it! Harry and William are polo opponents at Ascot however true sportsmen and brothers to the final. Proper: 2011, Completely in tune with one another because the pair share a second at William’s wedding ceremony

2014: Harry seems misplaced in thought as he provides William a goodbye hug on the Invictus Video games in London. The princes had been watching the athletics

2015: Harry throws a pleasant arm round his massive brother’s shoulders because the pair play polo in Windsor

2017: Lean on me . . .William leads the best way after the pair, sporting matching psychological well being charity tops, begin the London Marathon