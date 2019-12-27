Tour Helicopter Goes Missing With 7 Onboard Off Hawaii Coast

A pilot and 6 passengers had been mentioned to be within the helicopter (Representational)

Los Angeles:

The US Coast Guard was Friday trying to find a tour helicopter with seven individuals onboard that went lacking off the coast of Hawaii in “challenging” climate circumstances.

The chopper was on a tour of the coast of the northwestern island of Kauai. A ship and a helicopter had been despatched to scour the realm when its proprietor raised the alarm round 40 minutes after it was due again on Thursday night, the US Coast Guard mentioned.

There’s an digital locator on board however no alerts have been acquired, it mentioned.

A pilot and 6 passengers had been mentioned to be within the helicopter- two of them reportedly minors.

“The weather conditions are challenging,” mentioned Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox in response to native media. Visibility was low and there have been blustery winds, he added.

“We have trained crews responding and on scene searching for any signs of the helicopter and those aboard.”

(Apart from the headline, this story has not been edited by HEARALPUBLICIST workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)