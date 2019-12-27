Tourigny’s nifty grab was a heads-up play late in Canada’s victory

Andre Tourigny, future Blue Jay?

The Canadian assistant coach joked about his baseball abilities after stretching out to catch a puck along with his naked hand on the bench within the last two minutes of Canada’s Boxing Day victory over america.

“I got lucky,” he mentioned. “(Canada goalie Olivier) Rodrigue was telling me my tracking skills weren’t very good. I was looking at the right and caught it in the left.”

Did he save Canada from a late delay of recreation penalty? Ty Dellandrea’s clearing try was awfully near crusing over the glass.

“I don’t know exactly if the puck would cross the window,” Tourigny mentioned. “The ref was looking around for the puck. I held it up to show it to him.”

The gamers wish to suppose it made a distinction. Kevin Bahl, who performs for Tourigny in Ottawa, most popular a soccer reference over baseball, although.

“It was like Odell Beckham, Jr.,” he mentioned of the present Cleveland Browns extensive receiver.

BIG LOSSES: No less than Canada’s Joe Veleno continues to be standing. A few international locations are already down vital North American professional energy early within the event. Finland introduced centre Rasmus Kupari, a Kings first-rounder and returning gold medalist, will head house to restore a knee injured in a collision with Sweden’s Philip Broberg Thursday. He spent the primary half of the season with the AHL’s Ontario Reign. No less than he acquired practically a full recreation in first. The Czechs confirmed ahead Jakub Lauko is finished with a proper knee damage. The Bruins prospect, loaned from Boston’s American league affiliate in Windfall to play for the hosts, was harm six seconds into his opening shift in opposition to Russia.

LEARNING CURVE: The event hasn’t been notably variety up to now to a handful of the brightest teenaged stars within the recreation. Russian goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, a 17-year-old future NHL first-rounder, was yanked after two intervals in opposition to the Czechs. American stopper Spencer Knight, the very best goaltender drafted (15th total by the Panthers) previously seven years, didn’t begin in opposition to the Germans Friday after permitting 5 objectives to Canada. Dustin Wolf, with the Western league’s Everett Silvertips, recorded the win. His teammate Cole Caufield, a Montreal prospect and one of many nice scorers in USA Hockey’s historical past, was held pointless via his first two video games. He additionally logged solely 12 minutes within the second recreation. The U-20 worlds isn’t at all times a straightforward occasion for first-timers and underagers.

SAY A PRAYER: German captain Moritz Seider knew he was in for tradition shock when he moved from Germany to Grand Rapids, Mich., for his first professional season. The Pink Wings’ sixth total decide was greatly surprised that his American league group had a chaplain. “A lot of people are really religious and go to church very often,” the 18-year-old defenceman mentioned. “I was kind of surprised our team has its own priest. So when he was stepping into the locker room and he was holding a speech, I was a little bit confused at the beginning, but now I’m used to that and I think it’s a really funny story.”

BEEN THERE: Alexis Lafreniere is aware of the problem of representing Canada in an U-20 event on the tender age of 17. He did it final 12 months in Vancouver.

Now, fellow NHL first-round prospect Quinton Byfield goes down the identical path. The Rimouski ahead has shared a few of his ideas on the method with the Sudbury Wolves sophomore.

“Just to enjoy it and have fun,” Lafreniere mentioned. “It goes by really fast so give it all you have. He can really move. He’s a really nice player to watch.”

Byfield could not get the prospect to cross on the same message subsequent 12 months. He has the scale and skill to play within the NHL in October.