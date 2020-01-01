January 1, 2020 | 11:57am

A British man was killed in a freak accident throughout a New Yr’s celebration in Thailand when a firework exploded in his face, in line with stories.

Gary McLaren, 50, purchased the defective firework outdoors a membership in Pattaya, the place his fiancée, Jasmine, traveled with him to ring within the new 12 months, Mirror reported.

He struggled to mild the firework earlier than it exploded on his second try, killing him in entrance of his fiancée round 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, the outlet reported.

“The first time didn’t work. The second time smoke came out,” bar worker Wassana Ngontai mentioned. “The man didn’t move, then there was a big explosion in his face and he fell back.”

Emergency crews tried life-saving measures on the vacationer but it surely was too late, authorities mentioned.

“Rescue personnel who attended to the injured person performed chest compressions but it was too late as he was already dead,” Nakhonrat Nontseelard with Pattaya Metropolis Police Station mentioned, in line with the outlet.

It’s unlawful to buy fireworks in Pattaya and police are investigating how McClaren obtained the machine, the Mirror reported.

His fiancée shared the final photograph of them collectively on Fb within the wake of his dying.

“This is last picture for you honey you will be in my heart forever babe,” she wrote on Fb.