January 14, 2020 | 9:51am

Six vacationers have been busted in Peru for allegedly defecating in a sacred temple at Machu Picchu, authorities mentioned.

The group was arrested on Sunday after park rangers and police discovered them contained in the Temple of the Solar, which is off-limits to guests of the Inca citadel, Agence France-Press reported.

“The six tourists are being detained and investigated by the public ministry for the alleged crime against cultural heritage,” Cusco regional police chief Wilbert Leyva mentioned, in response to the report.

Leyva mentioned there was a “fracture” present in a bit of stone that had was “broken off a wall and caused a crack in the floor.” Authorities additionally found feces inside the traditional temple, which is round 60 miles from the Andean metropolis of Cusco.

The group included two Brazilians, two Argentinians, one French vacationer and one other from Chile, the outlet reported.

They resist 4 years in jail every if discovered responsible of vandalizing the Peruvian heritage web site.