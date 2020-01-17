Tourists book Turkish all-inclusive only to discover it is now a halal hotel

By Luke Andrews For Mailonline

Vacationers who booked an all-inclusive getaway on the Turkish riviera have been shocked to find their chosen resort has banned booze and launched segregated swimming pools for women and men.

Holidaymakers have been interested in Ova resort, Oludeniz, by photographs of households splashing within the pool whereas company sunbathed on loungers and queued up on the poolside bar for a drink.

Nonetheless, they’ve been compelled to re-book after it was purchased by Zehra resorts which has began remodeling it right into a venue ‘good in your Islamic way of life’ that can even provide all-halal meals and Turkish baths.

Vacationers who booked an all-inclusive getaway at Ova resort, Oludeniz, pictured in August 2018, have been compelled to re-book after it was taken over by new administration

Zehra resorts, which took over the enterprise, has banned alcohol and launched segregated swimming pools for women and men. Pictured above is the resort earlier than it was bought

Households that booked stays on the resort on bundle holidays have been compelled to re-book. Pictured above are males on the slide as households benefit from the pool in September 2017

British vacationer Paul Rogers, who repeatedly stayed on the Ova, mentioned: ‘So unhappy to listen to our resort has been bought. I met so many fabulous individuals since I’ve been going to the ova.’

Former visitor Sarah Robins, 45, from East Sussex, mentioned: ‘We had 9 fantastic years coming to the Ova resort. We used the resort as our wedding ceremony base in 2013 and the employees did every thing they may to make our day as fantastic because it was.

‘We now have spent our wedding ceremony anniversary there. The homeowners have been form good individuals, and we’ll really miss the resort.’

Sam Taylor, 51, from Slough, Berkshire, instructed The Solar: ‘I’m completely gutted. This place was like a second residence for lots of us.

‘However now they’ve banned booze we won’t return. You possibly can’t count on a Brit to take their vacation and not using a few pints by the pool.’

Lodge employees pictured pouring what seems to be vodka right into a bucket on the resort earlier than it was bought by Zehra resorts

Visitors pictured lounging by the facet of the pool and having fun with the sunshine earlier than the sale

A visitor standing with one of many resort’s performers on the bar. Two pints of beer are additionally seen

A performer pictured throughout a present on the resort throughout the 2017 season

The resort was bought by January this yr after promising an ‘established enterprise’ with a ‘wholesome earnings’ in its commercial.

Bundle vacation titan TUI has apologised to clients and mentioned it’s involved with them to supply options following the sale. Ryanair stopped providing holidays to the resort final yr.

In a message to company posted on-line, the previous proprietor mentioned: ‘It’s a pleasure to see many had fun at Ova and made new pals right here. It had been like a household getting greater with every season.’