Tove Lo – “Bikini Porn” & amp; “Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I'm Weak”

Swedish pop warrior Tove Lo put out a brand new album, Sunshine Kitty , within the fall – don't take her with no consideration! – and right this moment she's again with two new tracks. She made each with FINNEAS, aka Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas O’Connell, who shares credit on all of Eilish’s songs and has notched credit on Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello’s albums this 12 months.

The 2 tracks are known as “Bikini Porn” and “Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I'm Weak.” As you may anticipate from the titles, the previous is extra upbeat and jumpy, with Tove Lo singing: “Run around in your boring bubble / Scared to pop it, you think I'm trouble,” and the latter is extra of a moody wallow.

Take heed to each beneath.

“Bikini Porn” & “Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak” are out now by way of Common.