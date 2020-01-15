Tove Lo teams up with FINNEAS for two surprise songs, ‘Bikini Porn’ and ‘Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak’

Lower than 4 months on from releasing her newest album ‘Sunshine Kitty’, Tove Lo has surprise-released two new songs.

Learn Extra: The Large Learn with Tove Lo -“Sexuality is a fluid thing – it’s hard to be just one way”

The tracks are titled ‘Bikini Porn’ and ‘Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak’, and have been revealed by way of the Swedish artist’s official Instagram.

The brand new music sees her crew up with songwriter FINNEAS, aka Billie Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell.

The songs current two completely different sides to Lo’s sound, with the previous upbeat and joyous and the latter occupying decidedly darker territory. Take a hear beneath.

The brand new tracks come forward of a handful of UK tour dates for the singer in March. She’ll be taking part in the next reveals:

Tove Lo March 2020 tour dates



9 – Glasgow, SWG3



10 – Manchester, Albert Corridor



12 – London, O2 Discussion board Kentish City

The singer launched her final full-length album solely a month in the past, a file that featured a slew of high-profile collaborations together with Kylie Minogue, Jax Jones, MC Zaac and Doja Cat.

Lo additionally appeared at NME’s Women to the Entrance night shortly earlier than the album’s launch, which noticed her give dwell debuts to model new songs from the album, in addition to a glimpse at unreleased materials.