Tow industry probe recovers stolen vehicles, burned tow trucks

A two-month investigation into alleged legal towing practices within the GTA has led to the restoration of 31 automobiles and greater than 250 expenses towards firm house owners and drivers.

Durham Regional Police say the probe — dubbed Venture Bondar — was launched in October to make sure towing firms have been complying with laws and to coach tow truck suppliers on greatest practices and client safety legal guidelines.

“(We) had received numerous complaints from motorists who said they were charged exorbitant fees for towing their vehicles after collisions,” Const. George Tuds mentioned Thursday, explaining what sparked the investigation.

He mentioned different complaints from residents included “vehicles stolen from private property” and “storage yards charging a high fee to release previously towed vehicles.”

The investigative workforce executed eight search warrants in Brampton, Scarborough, Etobicoke, Ajax, Clarington, Pickering and Whitby.

The recovered automobiles — valued at about $900,000 — additionally embody eight stolen tow vans.

Tudos mentioned the tow vans, two of which have been burnt, have been positioned at a property in Clarington.

Police haven’t revealed the place the tow vans have been stolen from or when. Nor did they are saying if there’s a connection to the continuing turf battle that has seen quite a few tow vans all through the GTA, and past, set ablaze and shot up.

The newest string of arsons, which occurred within the days main as much as Christmas, noticed 10 automobiles set on hearth in Toronto, York Area, Peel Area and Hamilton.



Among the many different stolen automobiles recovered throughout Venture Bondar have been a 2015 BMW M4 and a 2017 Ferrari 4GS — value greater than $400,000 mixed.

Durham cops beforehand revealed on Nov. 1, 2019, the 2 luxurious automobiles have been allegedly positioned whereas executing a search warrant at Kabi Auto Inc. on Manville Rd., close to Warden and Eglinton Aves.

Police visited the Scarborough tow yard after a girl complained her automobile had been towed with out her consent and employees have been refusing to launch it.

Whereas officers have been at Kabi Auto, they allegedly positioned the Ferrari and BMW, which had its engine and entrance finish eliminated.

Kabillan Vikneswaran, 24, of Scarborough, was charged with three counts every of theft of a motorcar and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Nakul Vikneswaran, 30, of Scarborough, was charged with two counts every of theft of a motorcar and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 in addition to one depend of fraud over $5,000.

In all, Tudos mentioned the Venture Bondar workforce has laid 92 Client Safety Act expenses, 149 numerous Provincial Offences Act expenses and 17 Prison Code expenses.

Nonetheless, police haven’t launched the opposite names of the tow truck operators and enterprise house owners who’ve been charged.

TOWING TIPS FOR MOTORISTS:

– Know what your insurance coverage coverage covers. See when you have roadside help protection and what the bounds are. In case you’ve been in a collision, learn how your automobile insurance coverage firm handles towing and the way a lot your insurer will cowl.

– Don’t let a towing operator take your automobile till you view a Authorities of Ontario Towing Client Invoice of Rights. You need to be proven a towing and storage price sheet itemizing towing charges, each day storage charges (if any), and all different miscellaneous expenses.

– You need to be given a replica of an ‘Authorization to Tow’ type that features the place your automobile might be towed to in addition to the driving force’s title and phone data.

– Ensure that the corporate title on the tow truck matches the documentation and don’t conform to a requirement for a money fee to launch your automobile with out consulting your insurance coverage firm first.

– Don’t give out your insurance coverage data. Some fraudulent tow operators use this data for added scams, like calling the sufferer and pretending to be their insurer or offering it to a well being practitioner.

– In case you suspect fraud or if the tow truck driver refuses to depart, name the police.